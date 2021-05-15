Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $34.99 million and $149,664.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

