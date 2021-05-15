UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $35.79 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and $4.01 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

