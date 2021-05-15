Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,037.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

