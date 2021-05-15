Union Gaming Research Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $70.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target increased by Union Gaming Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.