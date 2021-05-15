Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $28.01 million and $14,807.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $89,208.96 or 1.86427132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.