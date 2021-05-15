United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.01 ($48.24).

UTDI stock opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.87. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

