Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on U. Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.10.

Unity Software stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

