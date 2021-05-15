Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $27.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570,883 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.