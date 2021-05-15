Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

