Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,575. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

