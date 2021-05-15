Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. Unum Group has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

