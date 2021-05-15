Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Upstart from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

