US Bancorp DE Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

