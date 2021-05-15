US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

