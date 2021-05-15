US Bancorp DE Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

