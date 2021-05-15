US Bancorp DE Has $1.53 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $427.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.54 and its 200 day moving average is $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

