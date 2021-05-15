US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,847 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.