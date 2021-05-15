US Bancorp DE Sells 106 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.