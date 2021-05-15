US Bancorp DE Sells 739 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.