Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $20.69. Vale shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 353,430 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

