Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,693,000 after acquiring an additional 577,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

VLO opened at $81.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.