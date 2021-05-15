Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 6.8%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.66. 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $737.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

