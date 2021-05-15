Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.