Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $248,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

