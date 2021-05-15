Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,942 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

