Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.