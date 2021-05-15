Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.