Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $84,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,897,000 after buying an additional 427,058 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,072,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.