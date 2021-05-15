Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34.

