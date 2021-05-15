VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 425,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

