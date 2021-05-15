Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

