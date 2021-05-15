Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 46312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.