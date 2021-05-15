Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 138,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,737,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $217,314,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 91,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

