Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 587,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,981. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

