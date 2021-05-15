Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 527,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

