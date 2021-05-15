Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VTX opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

