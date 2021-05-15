Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $27.38 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.