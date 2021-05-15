Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 6,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,124,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $23,081,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $16,653,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,776,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.