Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $137,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

