Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $111,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

