Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.