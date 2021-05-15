Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

Shares of VG opened at $13.08 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.79, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.