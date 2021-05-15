Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $137.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

