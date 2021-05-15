Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE MC opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,497 shares of company stock worth $32,978,616. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

