Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

WHD stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

