Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

