Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

