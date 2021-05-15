Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

