Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.86

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

VOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,094,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $23,070,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $8,112,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

