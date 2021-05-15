Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,443,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 584,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.